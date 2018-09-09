Senior Tamil Comedian Actor Dies of illness

Veteran Tamil film comedian, Vellai Subbaiah died after a brief illness at Mettupalayam near here, family sources said Thursday.

He was 78. He is survived by wife and daughter. The actor died Wednesday night and the last rites were performed this afternoon.

Subbaiah had acted in more than 250 films and featured with almost all top Tamil actors including M G Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and new generation actors like Vijay and Ajith.