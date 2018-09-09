accidentLatest NewsNEWS

State Transport Bus Falls into gorge: 2 Dead, Many Injured

Diwakar Sharma, Superintendent of Police at Una told that actual reasons were the matter of investigations and teams have rushed to the spot.

Sep 9, 2018, 07:04 pm IST
A bus from Himachal road Transport Corporation skidded into a deep gorge killing two on the spot and injuring about 35 other passengers at Una district near Chintpurni area of Himachal Pradesh. A search and rescue operation was underway.

Also Read: Car Mishap killed 11 near Rohtang Pass of Himachal Pradesh

“We are yet to collecting the details and getting the injured one to the nearby hospitals, rest of the details will be known after detailed investigations. The case will be registered under section 302 and 304 of IPC if such incident has taken place,” he said.

The incident takes place just days after a woman was killed on Thursday in Chamba district when an ambulance rammed into a shop she was sitting in, police said.

Five people were also injured in the accident that took place in Chamba’s Sahu Bazar area.

