Bus Falls Into Valley , 40 including 6 children Killed

Over 40 people, including six children, have died in a bus accident in Telangana’s Jagtiyal district on Tuesday.

According to report, the state-owned Road Transport Corporation carrying 70 people was returning from Kondagattu to Jagtial, skidded off the ghat road near Shanivarapet village and fell into the valley resulting in the accident, officials said.

Telangana Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident and announced financial assistance of Rs. five lakh each to the families of the deceased, a CMO release said.

Also Read : Fuel price hike : Petrol crosses Rs 90 in Maharashtra

Authorities said break failure could be one of the reason for the accident.The bus was full of pilgrims returning after visiting a temple, reports said.

“The incident happened between 11.45 am and noon,” Jagtial District Collector A Sharat, who is supervising the relief and rescue work, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Road transport authorities said there were standing instructions on standard operating procedure and protocols to avoid accidents on the ghat road.