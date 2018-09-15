IndiaNEWS

BJP cannot repeat its 2014 poll performance ,says Mamata Banerjee

Sep 15, 2018, 06:26 am IST
Less than a minute

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that it has failed in all respects and will be defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

She charged the BJP while speaking during a programme by a Bengali TV news channel. “The BJP had secured only 31 per cent votes and won 283 seats (in the 2014 general election). It cannot be repeated again. They have failed in all respects and cannot survive (in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll),” she said during ‘Rising Bengal’ programme.

Also Read : “Delhi Burari Deaths An Accident, Not Suicide” : Forensic Lab Report

After winning the 2014 Lok Sabha election the BJP had shown “arrogance and audacity”, she said.

“They have done demonetisation but 99.3 per cent old currency notes have come back. What was the need for it? Was it for making black money white,” West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee asked.

Crude prices were falling in the international market but petroleum prices in the country were rising, she added.

Tags

Related Articles

GOA CONGRESS CHIEF RESIGNS
Mar 20, 2018, 12:16 pm IST

BREAKING NEWS! COURT TO HEAR KARTI CHIDAMBARAM’S PLEAS

Jul 13, 2017, 05:37 pm IST

Vijay Mallya laundered Rs 1,301.67 crore, says Enforcement Directorate

May 9, 2017, 07:19 pm IST

Nayana Pujari gangrape-murder case: 3 sentenced to death

Dec 17, 2017, 08:35 am IST

Court hands out punishment to former TV producer

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close