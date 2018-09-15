BJP cannot repeat its 2014 poll performance ,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that it has failed in all respects and will be defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

She charged the BJP while speaking during a programme by a Bengali TV news channel. “The BJP had secured only 31 per cent votes and won 283 seats (in the 2014 general election). It cannot be repeated again. They have failed in all respects and cannot survive (in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll),” she said during ‘Rising Bengal’ programme.

After winning the 2014 Lok Sabha election the BJP had shown “arrogance and audacity”, she said.

“They have done demonetisation but 99.3 per cent old currency notes have come back. What was the need for it? Was it for making black money white,” West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee asked.

Crude prices were falling in the international market but petroleum prices in the country were rising, she added.