Congress Reshuffles Members & Committee Ahead OF 2019 Elections

Ahead of the 2019 elections, the Congress reshuffles its core members & committees and have appointed new heads.

As per the latest reports, P. Chidambaram has been appointed as the head of the Manifesto Committee and Prof Rajiv Gowda will be the convenor

A.K. Antony as the Coordination Committee and Jairam Ramesh would be the convener of the Coordination Committee

The Publicity Committee will be headed by Anand Sharma while Pawan Khera would be the convenor.

The choices which were discussed and decided upon at the party’s core committee meeting after Rahul Gandhi appointed nine AICC secretaries and a screening panel for poll-bound Telangana.

On one hand, various committees have been formed keeping in mind the upcoming 2019 election with experienced party leaders at its head, while the party saw the introduction of some new young & upcoming leaders.

Some of the other members of the Manifesto Committee are Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Salman Khurshid, Shashi Tharoor, Kumari Selja, Sushmita Dev, Rajeev Gowda, Mukul Sangma, Manpreet Singh Badal, Sam Pitroda and Sachin Rao. The Publicity Committee includes Randeep Surjewala, Manish Tiwari, Pramod Tiwari, Rajeev Shukla, Bhakta Charan Das, Praveen Chakravarty, Milind Deora, Ketkar Kumar, Pawan Khera, V.D. Satheesan, Jaiveer Shergill and Divya Spandana.

Apart from these appointments, the Core Committee meeting, chaired by Mr Gandhi, saw a discussion on all issues, including preparations for the coming Assembly polls five states-Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Mizoram as well as Telangana were discussed.