NEWSSportsInternational

Football Rivals Rush To Help Injured Player’s Ambulance; SEE VIDEO

Sep 17, 2018, 06:42 am IST
Less than a minute
football players
football players help unstuck ambulance

The football rivals had rushed to help a fellow teammate who was injured, by pushing the stuck ambulance off the pitch.

The incident occurred Saturday during a top-division match in Brasilia between two rivals from Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo and Vasco de Gama at the Mane Garrincha Stadium.

When Vasco de Gama’s midfielder Bruno Silva had been knocked unconscious in an aerial collision towards the end of the match, an ambulance was called into the pitch.

But the vehicle refused to start and the driver had requested the players to help push the vehicle.

See VIDEO uploaded by THE GUARDIAN:

The players pushed the ambulance it started & drove off the pitch.

The match was interrupted for more than 10 minutes and finished in a 1-1 draw.

Silva was released from the hospital and returned to Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after tests showed he was in good condition.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 31, 2018, 05:04 pm IST

These places in UAE can witness the three lunar phenomena-a super-moon, a blue moon and a blood moon

Jun 8, 2018, 10:48 pm IST

Centre to deploy more battalions in the border areas of J&K

May 13, 2017, 05:06 pm IST

Delhi govt. aims to get rid of mosquitoes ahead of monsoon

Edappal Child Abuse
May 12, 2018, 07:12 am IST

KARNATAKA ELECTIONS: AND IT HAS BEGUN; BREAKING NEWS

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close