Football Rivals Rush To Help Injured Player’s Ambulance; SEE VIDEO

The football rivals had rushed to help a fellow teammate who was injured, by pushing the stuck ambulance off the pitch.

The incident occurred Saturday during a top-division match in Brasilia between two rivals from Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo and Vasco de Gama at the Mane Garrincha Stadium.

When Vasco de Gama’s midfielder Bruno Silva had been knocked unconscious in an aerial collision towards the end of the match, an ambulance was called into the pitch.

But the vehicle refused to start and the driver had requested the players to help push the vehicle.

The players pushed the ambulance it started & drove off the pitch.

The match was interrupted for more than 10 minutes and finished in a 1-1 draw.

Silva was released from the hospital and returned to Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after tests showed he was in good condition.