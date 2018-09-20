Viewers shed with massive dislikes within minutes for Priya Prakash’s new Oru Adaar Love song: VIDEO

Priya Prakash Varrier is one of the popular heroines in the Malayalam film industry. Even before making her debut, the young heroine created a storm on the social media with her brilliant expressions in the song Manikya Malaraaya Poove from the film Oru Aadaar Love.

The makers launched the song in the month of February and it created a sensation on the social media. Audiences are all praises for the music and the performances of debut actors featuring in the song.

Now, the makers of the movie have sprung a new surprise and they have come up with the brand new song video from Oru Adaar Love.

The song Freak Penne is a fast number and has equally peppy lyrics. The colourful number features Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul, Noorin Shereef and a host of other youngsters. The colourful picturisation, as well as the amazing dance moves of Roshan, Priya and others, are definitely the major takeaways of the number. But it seems something is going not well, the viewers shed with massive dislikes within minutes.

It’s shocking that the number of dislikes increasing by minutes. The song has its lyrics by Sathyajith and it has been sung by sathyajith and Neetu Naduvathettu.

Watch the video below:

