India

Diesel Remains Same While Petrol Prices Rockets

Sep 22, 2018, 01:10 pm IST
Less than a minute
petrol
petrol prices rises

And once again the petrol prices rise again while the diesel remains the same

The price of petrol rose by 12 paise TODAY, while there is no change in diesel.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.34

 

73.88

  

82.22

 

73.88

 
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.19

 

75.73

  

84.07

 

75.73

 
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 89.72

 

78.42

  

89.60

 

78.42

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

  

85.58

 

78.10

 

  

85.46

 

78.10

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.70

 

 

79.08

  

85.58

 

 

79.08

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 15, 2017, 04:40 pm IST

10 dead, 30 injured in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh

NAVIC
May 28, 2017, 10:28 am IST

Indian GPS service will be available on market soon

mehbooba
Jul 28, 2018, 06:02 pm IST

This is How Mehbooba Mufti Described her Alliance with BJP

Aadhar
Mar 14, 2018, 09:25 pm IST

Thousands of Aadhaar cards found dumped in a well

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close