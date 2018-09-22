Diesel Remains Same While Petrol Prices Rockets

And once again the petrol prices rise again while the diesel remains the same
The price of petrol rose by 12 paise TODAY, while there is no change in diesel.
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.34
73.88
|
82.22
73.88
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.19
75.73
|
84.07
75.73
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|89.72
78.42
|
89.60
78.42
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
85.58
78.10
|
85.46
78.10
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.70
79.08
|
85.58
79.08
