Ford Motors Increased prices of Latest Freestyle Varients

Ford India has discretely hiked the prices of the Freestyle across its variants. The Freestyle was launched in April with an introductory price of Rs 5.09 lakhs and was available across eight variants. The prices for the CUV now starts at Rs 5.23 lakhs. The price hike is in the region of Rs 9,000-19,000.

Interestingly, the price increase doesn’t affect the top-spec Titanium+ diesel trim. According to reports, the Freestyle was expected to get new features and body paint options. These are rumoured to include an adjustable rear headrest and body coloured ORVMs besides a Ruby Red colour option, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Currently, Ford offers six exterior colours for the Freestyle – Canyon Ridge, Smoke Grey, Moondust Silver, White Gold, Oxford White, and Absolute Black.

The Freestyle is available with a choice of two engine options. The petrol is the new 1.2-litre three pot unit from the Dragon family. It produces 95bhp of power and a peak torque of 120Nm. The diesel is the same 1.5-litre that powers the Figo and Aspire which puts out 99bhp and 215Nm. Transmission is a five-speed manual, but an automatic is also in the pipeline.