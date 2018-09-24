Latest NewsTechnology

Nokia 5.1 Plus is Launched in India. Here is All You Need to Know

Sep 24, 2018, 10:31 pm IST
Nokia has launched the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India, also known as Nokia X5 in China. The phone is priced at INR 10,999 ($151) and will be available exclusively from Nokia.com and Flipkart, starting October 1. The Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India has been set as Rs. 10,999 and the handset will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with storage expansion support up to 400GB.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.1 Plus runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.86-inch HD+ (720×1520 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC (four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz) coupled with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and PDAF autofocus, apart from a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The rear setup is accompanied by an LED-flash module. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera coupled with an f/2.2 aperture and 80.4-degree wide-angle lens.

Like its sibling Nokia 6.1 Plus, the new smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart and Nokia online store in India. Nokia 5.1 Plus pre-orders are now open and the smartphone goes on sale on Monday, October 1.

