Actress Priya Banerjee features in Canadian singer-songwriter Raghav Mathur’s comeback music video

Sep 29, 2018, 07:24 pm IST
Canadian Actress Priya Banerjee who’s most popular for her role in the Bollywood movie Jazbaa, features in Canadian singer-songwriter Raghav Mathur’s comeback music video, ‘Maayera’. The two grew up in Calgary and have even graduated from the same high school. She says “It’s his big comeback song after his last album The Phoenix (2012) and I know that this will be a sure-shot hit.”

When asked how her experience was shooting with Raghav, she quickly replied “It was absolutely amazing. There was never a dull moment since I and Raghav share the same hometown, we have a lot to talk about. I think Raghav is incredibly talented and I’m ecstatic to be a part of this song.” The song was shot in the beautiful city of Calgary and has been released today. The Canadian beauty is sitting pretty with several projects on her plate right now and will soon be seen alongside Karanvir Bohra in the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna’.

