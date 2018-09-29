MNC Techie Shot By Constable During Checking; Dead

An MNC techie had been shot dead by a constable during a late-night checking.

The incident took place in wee hours of Saturday around 01:30 AM in Lucknow. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Vivek Tiwari.

It was alleged that Vivek Tiwari refused to stop his SUV for the police. Tiwari was driving with his colleague when 2 patrol policemen flagged the SUV. Refusing to stop, Tiwari first rammed into the police patrol bike then into a wall while trying to escape, said the police.

The police & the Tiwari’s companion have a different version of the situation.

According to constable Prashant Kumar: “We saw a suspicious car. The lights were off. When we reached the car, whoever was inside it started the car immediately. We parked our bike in front of the car. He hit our bike. I waved at him to stop but he reversed the car and hit us again. We asked him to come out. But he reversed for the third time and hit our bike with full force. I fell and then got up. I drew my pistol to scare him. When he tried to run over me, I had to shoot in self-defence,” he said.

Tiwari’s companion said: “The police just waylaid us and tried to stop us forcefully. Sir(Vivek Tiwari) didn’t stop the car. We didn’t realise who they were. There was no accident. We were trying to leave from the side. We hit the bike but they had already gotten off the bike. One of them had a lathi. The man in the front just pulled out a revolver and fired,” she said.

Supporting the constables, the police said that Tiwari was engaging in a suspicious activity that the constables noticed & shot injuring the driver of the vehicle. The car occupant tried to flee and rammed his car against the wall and died of injuries.

Meanwhile, Vivek Tiwari’s wife said: “The police say my husband was found in an objectionable position. So why did you (police) not catch him? Is it a crime not to stop a car? I want to ask the chief minister, what kind of law and order is this?”

It is uncertain whether Vivek died of the bullet injuries or because of the head injury after his car rammed into the wall. The police are waiting for the postmortem reports.

The 2 police constables have been detained & questioned.