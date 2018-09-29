Latest NewsSports

Ravi Shastri’s Drunk Look Gets Trolled Mercilessly! Check Out the Reactions

Sep 29, 2018, 04:33 pm IST
Ravi Shastri has not been enjoying a great time for the past few weeks. He came under the scanner after India had lost the test series against England. But what really infuriated the fans is his claims of the current team India being the best test side in many years. Shastri, who was always a favourite target of trollers got trolled again for his remarks. yesterday, India won a nail-biter against Bangladesh in the Asia cup final, and Shastri is once again the topic for trolls.

A photo is going viral on the Internet in which Kevin Pieterson is seen interviewing Ravi Shastri and the Indian head coach seems to look as if he is under the influence of alcohol. People can’t stop talking about it and Shastri’s drunk look has quickly become the centre of trolls. Check out some of the popular reactions.

So what you think about it? Was Ravi really drunk or what? Let us know in the comments.

