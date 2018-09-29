Ravi Shastri’s Drunk Look Gets Trolled Mercilessly! Check Out the Reactions

Ravi Shastri has not been enjoying a great time for the past few weeks. He came under the scanner after India had lost the test series against England. But what really infuriated the fans is his claims of the current team India being the best test side in many years. Shastri, who was always a favourite target of trollers got trolled again for his remarks. yesterday, India won a nail-biter against Bangladesh in the Asia cup final, and Shastri is once again the topic for trolls.
A photo is going viral on the Internet in which Kevin Pieterson is seen interviewing Ravi Shastri and the Indian head coach seems to look as if he is under the influence of alcohol. People can’t stop talking about it and Shastri’s drunk look has quickly become the centre of trolls. Check out some of the popular reactions.
KP: What a NEAT finish..
Ravi Shastri: No no , I had with Soda
KP: I meant Indias NEAT finish to the game pic.twitter.com/A9o0MyofpW
Kevin : Did you believe you would be lifting up the Cup?
Ravi Shastri : I don't know..don't know about the Cup. But I was lifting the glass up to my mouth all the time. What's the score now in the match?
#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/gES43wQ3Ze
KP: how're you feeling now?
Ravi shastri: i feel like vomiting kp pic.twitter.com/yiG8D0whH1
Ravi Shastri : we won but execution was wrong
Peterson : how?
Shastri : whiskey aur vodka mix nahi karni thi pic.twitter.com/cSC0V2R1b9
K.P-How do u felt when India lost their 7th wicket?
Ravi Shastri-India were 7 down and i was 8 down,who won by the way?#AsiaCupFinal2018 pic.twitter.com/R1j2HukyGf
KP: What was your fav part of today’s match?
Ravi Shastri: drinks#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/UvzcwYT9GR
KP: What do you think about the opposition?
RS: Yes…Boys in Green Played well.But I donno why senior player Malik didn't play for his team tonight.#INDvBAN #AsiaCup18 #RaviShastri #Bangladesh #India #Rohit #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/9KznHRlzSH
KP: Amazing match…
Ravi: was it..! I’ll have to watch the highlights #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/sxnU869HRK
So what you think about it? Was Ravi really drunk or what? Let us know in the comments.
