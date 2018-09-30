Indian Super LeagueLatest News

ATK v Kerala Blasters. Check Out the Highlights Here

Sep 30, 2018
Not bothered by the tag of being a slow starter, Kerala has shown what they can do right at the inaugural match. It was Slovanian Poplatnik who changed the scoring deadlock with a looping header at the 76th minute for Blasters. The goal may have had a bit of luck in it since it was a deflected and fell nicely for Poplatnik who headed it past Bhattacharja.

But soon, Kerala ensured there was no comeback for ATK and it was Stojanovic who scored Kerala’s second. The Serbian controlled a long ball near the box, twisted, turned and freed himself off two Kolkata defenders and got into the top-left corner. Kerala comprehensively beat ATK with these two goals and in case if you missed the goals, here is a quick recap of the match.

