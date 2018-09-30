Typhoon Trami Wreaks Havoc As Weather Department Warns People

Typhoon Trami on the 29th of September 2018 had wreaked havoc on the nation as the locals have been warned by the Metrological Department.

Typhoon Trami struck Japan’s Okinawa, injuring 17 people. The typhoon is to continue its havoc over the weekend according to the Metrological Department.

With a maximum power of 216 kilometres/ hour near its centre, Typhoon Trami was forecast to hit the mainland early Sunday and cause extreme weather across the country into Monday.

Typhoon Trami’s saw some 700 people being evacuated from Okinawa and the electricity being cut in nearly 200000 homes, according to the local channels.

At least 386 flights were cancelled. As a precaution, Kansai Airport’s 2 runways will be closed from 11:00 AM on Sunday. The railway services in the Osaka region & the bullet trains have been cancelled as well.

Typhoon Trami comes after the nation is still recovering from Typhoon Jebi which claimed 11 lives.

The weather department has warned the people as heavy rains & strong winds are to hit the nation. There have already been heavy downpours in large areas of western and eastern Japan, including the capital, as the storm spurred a seasonal rain front.

Typhoon Trami is reported to pick up speed on, and approach western Japan on Sunday.

The Kagoshima Bay fishermen are tying up their boat where the Typhoon Trami is set to hit, followed by another typhoon.