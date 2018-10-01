Over 1000 Prisoners Escape From Indonesia After Earthquake

Earthquake in Indonesia has caused massive destruction and the death toll has risen to 844. However, this still doesn’t account for some of the worst-hit areas in the region, such as the city of Donggala and the Balaroa region, where an entire housing estate home to 900 people sunk into the ground. If there is someone who has at least slightly benefited from the earthquake, it is the inmates of the Indonesian prison.

More than 1,000 prisoners escaped from devastated detention facilities after an earthquake and tsunami struck Indonesia. The death toll of the disaster is expected to reach 2,000 as rescue operations continue. The Indonesian government on Monday said that the structural damage done to detention centers by the earthquake that hit the country last week has led to multiple mass prison breaks.

The reports say that between 1,200 to 1,400 prisoners are now missing from jails. Ministry of Justice official Sri Puguh Utami said the prisoners had run for their lives “because they feared they would be affected by the earthquake.”

The government has requested international aid to deal with the disaster.