This is the whoopping amount Sreesanth gets in a week at Bigg Boss

S. Sreesanth has always been a very controversial figure throughout his career. The right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler had seen it all in his career in Cricketer before he was banned from it. He slowly turned to be an actor and also appeared in several films. And now he is a part of the Bigg Boss House.

Within days he even created controversies there also. Recently he threatened a contestant of slapping.

Now the latest buzz is about his remuneration in Bigg Boss. He will get a whoopping amount of 5 lakhs per week. The show expected to have a total of 12 weeks.

Popular Singer Anup Jalota, who is a Bigg Boss contestant will get 45 lakhs per week. Neha Pandey will get 20 lakhs per week.

Salman Khan who is hosting the grand show will get the remuneration of 12-14 crores.