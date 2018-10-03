Maliaka Arora’s ‘Love Yatri’ dance video goes viral on internet : Watch Here

As Loveyatri’s Chogada obsession takes over social media, Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has joined the trend along with India’s Next Top Model host Anusha Dandekar. In the video, Malaika looks absolutely breathtaking in a white sheer gown as she flaunts her dance moves on the song Chogada while Anusha is complementing her perfectly in a sexy black gown.

Looking at the video, one can say that Malaika along with Anushka has aced the Chogada with Love trend. After Malaika posted the video, the comment section was flooded with compliments, with some even saying that her version was better than the original. In just 12 hours, the video has garnered more than 255, 124 views.

Before Malaika, Jacqueline Fernandez along with her close friends had also flaunted her dance steps on the song.