Modi & Putin To Shake Hand On ‘USD 5 Billion Deal Today?

Today Russian President Vladimir Putin is to land in Delhi for his 2-day trip in which PM Modi & Putin are expected to sign a USD 5 billion deal.

The 5 billion deal is the procurement of the S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems by India. Vladimir’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov had confirmed this on Tuesday.

“The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems. The value of the contract will be more than $5 billion,” he said.

S-400 is known as Russia’s most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system. China was the first foreign buyer to seal a government-to-government deal with Russia in 2014 to procure the lethal missile system and Moscow has already started delivery of an undisclosed number of the S-400 missile systems to Beijing.

The S-400 is an upgraded version of the S-300 systems. The missile system, manufactured by Almaz-Antey, has been in service in Russia since 2007.

The deal, however, will violate sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). CAATSA is initiated by the US Congress on the purchases of arms from Russia.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: “India has maintained its sovereignty as regards to its relationship with countries. We shall maintain it in all earnestness,” indicating that India will go ahead with the deal.

OTHER ENGAGEMENTS

While Modi & Putin are to hold the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit during his visit, the latter is also expected to hold a meeting with his counterpart President Ram Nath Kovind and other officials.

On the second day of his visit, Putin will meet Modi again at Hyderabad House, which will later be followed by delegation-level talks. At ITC Maurya, Putin will interact with a group of talented children. Putin will also address at the India-Russia Business Summit.