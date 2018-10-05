Check out the latest leaked stills from Vishal, Keerthi starrer Sandakozhi 2

Sandakozhi 2 is an upcoming Tamil action film written and directed by N. Linguswamy. Vishal and Keerthy Suresh perform in lead roles.

Forgetting all of us in the film, everyone will remember only Varalaxmi after watching Sandakozhi 2. That’s the kind of powerful role she has portrayed in the movie. There’s a mystery factor to her character and we want to keep it intact till its release. We want you to relish that when you watch SK2”, said Vishal on Varalaxmi Sarathkumar who plays a character with high negative shades.

Lingusamy admitted it was a big challenge looking for a replacement for Meera Jasmine who did the first part. “But for Keerthi Suresh, no one would have done justice to the role. I felt as if I was working with the legendary Savithri mam while shooting for Sandakozhi 2.”

Also starring Rajkiran, Soori, Ramadoss and Ganja Karuppu in pivotal roles, ‘Sandakozhi 2’ is all set for the big pooja weekend on October 18. Jointly produced by Vishal Film Factory and Pen Studio, ‘Sandakozhi 2’ has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. If reports are to be believed, the film is likely to get a strong opening at the box office.

The film is slated to release on Oct 18, 2018.