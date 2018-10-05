Donald Trump boards plane with toilet paper stuck to shoe, video goes viral : Watch Here

A video of US President Donald Trump boarding his Air Force One plane with a piece of toilet paper apparently stuck to his shoe has gone viral. Trump can be seen walking up to the aircraft at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport unaware of the paper. The paper gets dislodged as he waves to the crowd and enters the cabin.

Cameras captured the hilarious moment an oblivious Mr Trump walked up the steps with the paper trailing behind him. As he turns around to wave upon entering the aircraft, the paper gets dislodged.

Since being shared online, various versions of the video have together collected millions of views.