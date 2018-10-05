Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Underarm Odor

Your sweat-stained top and the pungent odour wafting from your armpits are immediate reminders of the rising mercury levels. Underarm odour is a major turn-off.

How To Get Rid Of Underarm Odor?

Baking Soda

You Will Need

1 tablespoon of baking soda

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

What You Have To Do

Mix baking soda and lemon juice in equal quantities.

Apply it directly to your underarms and leave it on for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Take a shower.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this once daily for a few weeks.

Why This Works

Baking soda keeps your underarms dry and sweat-free. Its antibacterial properties fight the bacteria that cause the foul smell.

Lemon Juice

You Will Need

1/2 lemon

What You Have To Do

Take half a lemon and rub it directly on your underarms.

Leave the juice on until it dries and then wash it off with water.

If you have sensitive skin, you can mix the juice of half a lemon with half a cup of water and apply the mixture to your underarms using a cotton ball.

How Often You Should Do This

You must do this once daily until you notice any improvement.

Why This Works