Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Underarm Odor

Your sweat-stained top and the pungent odour wafting from your armpits are immediate reminders of the rising mercury levels. Underarm odour is a major turn-off.
How To Get Rid Of Underarm Odor?
- Baking Soda
You Will Need
- 1 tablespoon of baking soda
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
What You Have To Do
- Mix baking soda and lemon juice in equal quantities.
- Apply it directly to your underarms and leave it on for about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Take a shower.
How Often You Should Do This
- Do this once daily for a few weeks.
Why This Works
- Baking soda keeps your underarms dry and sweat-free. Its antibacterial properties fight the bacteria that cause the foul smell.
Lemon Juice
You Will Need
- 1/2 lemon
What You Have To Do
- Take half a lemon and rub it directly on your underarms.
- Leave the juice on until it dries and then wash it off with water.
- If you have sensitive skin, you can mix the juice of half a lemon with half a cup of water and apply the mixture to your underarms using a cotton ball.
How Often You Should Do This
- You must do this once daily until you notice any improvement.
Why This Works
- Lemons are highly acidic and possess bactericidal properties. This can help reduce the pH of your skin and also makes it uninhabitable for the odour-causing bacteria
Post Your Comments