Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Underarm Odor

Oct 5, 2018
Your sweat-stained top and the pungent odour wafting from your armpits are immediate reminders of the rising mercury levels. Underarm odour is a major turn-off.

How To Get Rid Of Underarm Odor?

  • Baking Soda

You Will Need

  • 1 tablespoon of baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

What You Have To Do

  • Mix baking soda and lemon juice in equal quantities.
  • Apply it directly to your underarms and leave it on for about 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Take a shower.

How Often You Should Do This

  • Do this once daily for a few weeks.

Why This Works

  • Baking soda keeps your underarms dry and sweat-free. Its antibacterial properties fight the bacteria that cause the foul smell.

Lemon Juice

You Will Need

  • 1/2 lemon

What You Have To Do

  • Take half a lemon and rub it directly on your underarms.
  • Leave the juice on until it dries and then wash it off with water.
  • If you have sensitive skin, you can mix the juice of half a lemon with half a cup of water and apply the mixture to your underarms using a cotton ball.

How Often You Should Do This

  • You must do this once daily until you notice any improvement.

Why This Works

  • Lemons are highly acidic and possess bactericidal properties. This can help reduce the pH of your skin and also makes it uninhabitable for the odour-causing bacteria

