SHOCKING! Kerala Police Makes a Bicycle Rider Pay Fine For Not Having License

Oct 5, 2018, 04:53 pm IST
Apparently, Kerala Police is a little too concerned about traffic rules, so much so that even a bicycle rider doesn’t escape the law. It was Qasim, a U.P native living in Mangalpady, Kasargode district who was at the receiving end of highway  Police of Kumbala’s wrongful conduct.

Kasim was levied a fine of Rs 500 while he was caught over speeding in his bicycle. He was asked to pay a fine of Rs 2000, but when he said he doesn’t have that big a sum, eventually it was settled at Rs 500. He was given a receipt after receiving the money and it the receipt, the license plate number of another two-wheeler is noted down.

District Police head said that the issue has caught his attention. A strong protest has generated among locals against Police’s reckless attitude like this.

