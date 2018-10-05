This is Why Rishi Kapoor and Family Were Missing From Krishna Raj’s Funeral

Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Oct 5, 2018, 10:27 am IST
The first lady of Bollywood, Krishna Raj passed away on October 1 due to cardiac arrest. Not only the Kapoor family but almost the whole film fraternity bid adieu to Krishna Raj Kapoor. She was 87 years old. One thing that surprised the people was her beloved grandson Ranbir Kapoor, son Rishi Kapoor and daughter-in-law Neetu Kapoor were seen nowhere in the last rites.

“Hello, all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus” of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

Krishna Raj Kapoor got married to Raj Kapoor in May 1946. She is survived by her five children Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Kapoor Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Rima Kapoor Jain and Rajiv Kapoor.

