CAUGHT ON CAM!!! Ex-BJP President Beats Up Toll Plaza Staff

In a shocking turn of events, a toll plaza staff was allegedly beaten up by an ex-BJP President.

The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh when the lawmaker Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and his aides had beaten up the toll staff on Friday. Chauhan had denied the allegations as the CCTV visuals went viral.

According to reports, Chauhan and his aides were returning after reviewing the preparations for BJP chief Amit Shah’s visit to Purankhedi. They stopped at the toll booth when the staff asked for their identity cards which angered the Chauhan.

See VIDEO uploaded by NDTV:

The toll plaza manager alleged Mr Chauhan and his security guard also broke their walkie-talkie. “Instead of showing the ID proof, the lawmaker and his aides started abusing our staff and assaulted them. The toll staff was attacked by the BJP lawmaker at the toll booth as well as inside the office. Two of our staff are hurt in the attack and they have been hospitalized,” said the manager, Mahendra Singh Tomar.

The police, however, said that no officials complaint has been registered on the incident.

While the Congress has slammed the lawmaker’s behaviour, BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said that a prob was needed to find out if the toll booth staff had provoked the politician.