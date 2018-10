India Wins 5 Medals On Day 1 Of Para Asian Games 2018

TODAY the Para Asian Games 2018 began. And on Day 1 India bagged 5 medals.

In the 3rd Para Asia Games India won 3 bronze medals & 2 silver ones.

SILVER MEDALS:

MEN’S BADMINTON-India vs Malaysia (2-1)

POWERLIFTING– 49 kg Men’s event- athlete Farman Basha

BRONZE MEDALS:

SWIMMING

Women’s 100m Butterfly in S-10 category- swimmer Devanshi Satijawon

Men’s 200m Individual Medley in the SM-7 category- swimmer Suyash Jadhav

PWERLIFTING– 49 kg Men’s event- athlete Suyash Jadhav

The Para Asian Games began on 8th October 2018 and is slated to end on the 16th. The multi-sport is taking place in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event parallels the 2018 Asian Games and is held for Asian athletes with disability.