Men Enter Girls Hostel And Thrash Nearly 40 School Girls For Resisting Sexual Abuse

In a shocking turn of events, local men entered a girls’ hostel and thrashed the school girls there for resisting sexual advances.

The incident occurred in Bihar’s Supaul district where the local boys, family members and the village residents had thrashed the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) girls.

KGBV is a residential school for girls belonging to SC, ST, OBC and minority communities.

As per reports, the youth passed lewd comments at the girls and disfigured their school walls with vulgar comments. The girls were beaten up for raising their voice against the matter.

Supaul DM Baidya Nath Yadav said some of the girls confronted a few local youths and some Middle School students for writing vulgar messages on the school’s wall. “Both KGBV and Middle School are on the same campus with separate buildings but a common playground. When the girls confronted the youths, they sexually harassed them, following which the girls beat them up. Later in the evening, the boys called their parents and got the girls bashed up,” Yadav said.

According to the hostel warden Reema, the incident took place when the student was playing in the campus when some people, both men & women began beating the girls with sticks & rods. By the time the authorities were alerted the culprits had fled.

As per reports, only 2 miscreants have been arrested.

The incident took a political turn when politician Tejashwi Yadav accused that the state government failed in maintaining law & order.

In a tweet, he said that anti-social elements ransacked the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Supaul and thrashed 34 students. “The state government is silent and the crime graph is rising in Bihar.”

He further said that “this kind of incident keeps happening because Chief Minister personally interferes and ensures that rapists and perpetrators get a free run. In majority cases, his partymen, lawmakers and office-bearers are main culprits. Honest officers who have been taking action against them are often transferred.”