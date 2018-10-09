Kailash Kher Speaks Out on Sexual Harassment Allegations by Journalist

Singer Kailash Kher was accused of sexually harassing a woman, who claimed that he touched her inappropriately during an interview. The singer has now spoken out on the allegations and mentioned that he is quite disappointed with her claims. He has also asserted that while he doesn’t remember the incident, he is sure he won’t do anything that outrages a woman’s modesty.

The journalist had called Kher a ‘creep’ alleging that he ‘kept his hand on her thigh’. All this came after actress Tanushree Dutta brought #MeToo to India and alleged that Nana Patekar harassed her sexually in 2008 on the sets of their film Horn ‘OK’ Please.

Now, talking to IANS, the singer-composer, popular for his classical tracks, denied the allegations saying that he respects humanity and people close to him know how much he respects women. He said, “For all those who know me and have come across me, will know how much I respect humanity, especially women, even more for the ones who work in media since their work is difficult”.

When the news emerged this weekend, he was in Patna for a gig. Kher explained, “I was travelling and when I heard about this news, I got extremely disappointed to know what my state of happiness has been taken for. I am neither aware of any such act that has been mentioned nor remember it”.