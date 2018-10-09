Srinish Aravind and Pearle Maaney to get married soon- Details Inside

The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam started on June 24 with 16 contestants from different walks of life. Apart from the 16 contestants, there were two wild card entries which made the competition fiercer. After weekly evictions and unexpected twists, show declared Sabu Mon as the winner.

But the love affair of Srinish and Pearle Maaney seems more interesting among viewers. First all doubts and even thought that the love story was a part of the show.

Finally, the recent reports say that both family now accepted it and they are ready to go for a marriage.

According to a report in Manorama, News Srinish confirmed the news of their marriage. He also revealed that both sides of the parents have met and have approved of their relationship. He was also quoted as saying, “Pearle’s family and my parents had a talk recently. Everybody accepted our romantic affair, and now we need to finalize the marriage date,”. Srinish also spoke about how he fell truly madly and deeply in love with Pearle.

Shedding light on their love story he was quoted as saying, ” “I do not know how I fell in love with Pearle Maaney. During my 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house, I used to look at Pearle in every minute. As I started looking Pearle more and more, it unintentionally turned into a romantic affair.”

Pearle was runner up in the Bigg Boss show where Sabumon won. Srinish was eliminated during the grand finale.