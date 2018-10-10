16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Gold medal for India at Youth Olympics 2018

Asiad Gold Medallist, Saurabh Chaudhary pulled the trigger to the best of his ability to clinch men’s 10m air rifle gold, capping off the Indian shooting team’s campaign at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires on Wednesday in the manner that befits its best-ever showing.

The 16-year-old Chaudhary dominated the final, shooting 244.2 to finish on top of the podium ahead of South Korea’s Sung Yunho (236.7). Switzerland’s Solari Jason bagged the bronze with 215.6 at the Parque Polideportivo Roca shooting range.

The Indian had a staggering 18 scores of 10 and above in the eight-man finals. Chaudhary, an Asian Games and Junior ISSF World Championship gold medallist, also topped the qualifying with 580.

Hailing from Kalina village near Meerut, Chaudhary led from start to finish to emerge winner, a day after another 16-year-old, Manu Bhaker, won the women’s pistol event.