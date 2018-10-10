Aishwarya Rai looks like a perfect beauty queen at the L’Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi makeup launch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a beautiful black dress and amazing makeup at the L’Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi makeup launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 9. The fabulous make was done by Mickey Contractor and her picture was shared on Sabyasachi’s official Instagram page on the same day.
Take a look at the picture below:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sabyasachi at the L’Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi makeup launch in Mumbai. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb On her: Eyes- Superliner Black Laquer Lashes- Volume Million Lashes Lips- Lipstick in Shade 266- Pure Rouge Makeup by: @mickeycontractor #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup #Sabyasachi #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt #PureRouge #Shade266 @paris
A journey that started in Calcutta and ended in Paris. To create and curate a range of classic and timeless makeup. From shoot to launch, we have created more than just a collection. We have created a collaboration that I am proud to be a part of. L’Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi. #LorealParisxSabyasachi #Festive #Makeup #LorealParisIndia @lorealmakeup @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #Sabyasachi #LimitedEdition #ImWorthIt @paris Shop the collection now. Link in bio.
