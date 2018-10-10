Latest Newscelebrities

Aishwarya Rai looks like a perfect beauty queen at the L’Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi makeup launch

Oct 10, 2018, 06:30 pm IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a beautiful black dress and amazing makeup at the L’Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi makeup launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 9. The fabulous make was done by Mickey Contractor and her picture was shared on Sabyasachi’s official Instagram page on the same day.

Take a look at the picture below:

