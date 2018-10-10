Latest NewsSports

Harvinder Singh Wins Gold Medal for India in Asian Para Games 2018

The W2 category of impairment covers athletes with paraplegia, diplegia or double leg amputation below the knee, requiring a wheelchair.

Oct 10, 2018, 05:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Archer Harvinder Singh notched up the men’s individual recurve gold, while track-and-field athletes added a silver and a bronze to India’s tally in the Asian Para-Games here on Wednesday. Monu Ghangas claimed the silver in the men’s discus throw F11 category, while Mohammed Yasser fetched a bronze in the men’s shot put F46 category.

Harvinder defeated China’s Zhao Lixue 6-0 in the W2/ST category final to claim the top honours and take India’s gold tally to seven. The W2 category of impairment covers athletes with paraplegia, diplegia or double leg amputation below the knee, requiring a wheelchair. The ST category is for archers with limited impairment and who may take aim without having to need a wheelchair.

