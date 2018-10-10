iVoomi launches new model smart phone with Notch display and Face unlock : Price and Specs

Chinese smartphone maker iVoomi on Tuesday launched its latest smartphone in the India – the iVoomi Z1. This phone is claimed to be one of the most affordable offerings in the market with a display notch.

Other highlights of the iVoomi Z1 include face unlock capabilities using the selfie camera, a 13-megapixel rear camera with Sony sensor, and three colour options to choose from. Colour options for the iVoomi Z1 include Classic Black, Ocean Blue, and Platinum Gold.

Price in India

iVoomi Z1 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and it will be available exclusively via Flipkart starting October 11. The phone will, however, be sold at an introductory price of Rs. 6,499 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale period between October 11 and October 14. Buyers are also entitled to 10 percent additional discount with HDFC Bank debit cards, credit cards, and EMI transactions. iVoomi has also tied up with Reliance Jio to offer cashback worth Rs. 2,200 with Jio’s Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 recharge packs.

Specifications

The dual-SIM, dual-4G VoLTE iVoomi Z1 runs SmartMe OS 3.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.67-inch HD+ (720×1498 pixels) FullView display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a wide display notch up top. The phone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739W SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the phone is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, the iVoomi Z1 sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera Sony IMX135 sensor with 5P lens and a soft flash. On the front, the smartphone bears a 5-megapixel selfie camera with 1.12-micron pixel size and a 4P lens. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Micro-USB with OTG support. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for face unlock. It has a weight of about 150.7 grams. The handset is backed by a 2,800mAh battery under the hood.