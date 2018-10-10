Janhvi Kapoor rocked in the traditional outfit: See Pics

After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa.

Janhvi Kapoor got more love and attention even before the release of her movie. She has 1.7 million and counting followers on Instagram and the several fan pages dedicated to her.

She looks absolutely stunning during her film promotions. She didn’t fail to amaze us with her stylish outfits.

The diva already has another film lined up in her kitty. She will be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Recently Janhvi was spotted wearing a beautiful white suit while she was coming out of a vehicle. The diva added more beauty to her appearance as she kept her hair open. With the white suit, she wore a golden coloured dupatta, which had many other colours in it, such as pink and green.

Take a look at the picture below: