Minor Boy’s Private Parts Burned By Married Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

Oct 10, 2018, 09:28 am IST
In a shocking turn of events, a minor’s private parts were burned for resisting sex.

The police have booked a married woman in her late 20s from Greater Noida near Delhi for holding the boy captive.

A per reports, last Friday the accused lured the boy into her flat when she was alone and made sexual advances towards the boy who resisted. The angry woman then burned his private parts with hot tongs.

The woman is currently missing.

The victim’s mother alleged that this is not the first time she made sexual advances to her son.

A complaint was filed on Tuesday and the woman has been charged with hurting the boy with a weapon), wrongful confinement, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

The woman has also been booked under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

