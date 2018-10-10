Modi Government Should Reveal Details Of Rafael Deal: Supreme Court

TODAY the Supreme Court reviewed the Rafale deal in which the opposition had doubts about its existence.

Whenever questioned, the Modi- government had refused to give in the details of the Rafale deal citing security reason.

But now the Supreme Court has demanded that the Modi government hand over the details of the deal to the court in a sealed cover on the 29th of October 2018.

“We are not issuing a notice to the government. We make it clear that the court hasn’t bought into the arguments made by the petitioner. Their arguments are grossly inadequate. We want to satisfy ourselves on the steps taken in the decision-making. We are not going into the issue of suitability keeping in mind the sensitivity of the issue,” said the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The Apex Court does not want the details of the pricing.

The Rafale deal was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former French president Francois Hollande in 2016.

While the petitioner ML Sharma argued that there was corruption in the Rs 59,000 crore deal for 36 fighters from France’s Dassault, Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that the Rafale deal pertains to national security and such issues cannot be reviewed judicially.

“National security is involved and the court is being used on the eve of polls to gain politically in the bitter fight between the government and the opposition,” KK Venugopal said.