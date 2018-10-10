Mohanlal’s Odiyan official trailer out : Watch Here

The trailer of the highly-anticipated Malayalam film Odiyan has realeased. Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to launch the much-awaited trailer of Odiyan and it has indeed opened to a grand reception at the word go. The trailer is 1 minute 22 seconds and this one is sure to give goosebumps to the Malayalam film audiences.

Odiyan, all set to be released on December 14, in all probability will see the highest number of screens for a movie. It is expected to release on over 400 screens in Kerala alone. Actors like Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj with a pan south Indian appeal, along with Mohanlal would help the film to get more screens in other states.

