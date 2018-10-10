CinemaLatest News

Mohanlal’s Odiyan official trailer out : Watch Here

Oct 10, 2018, 11:33 am IST
Less than a minute

The trailer of the highly-anticipated Malayalam film Odiyan has realeased. Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to launch the much-awaited trailer of Odiyan and it has indeed opened to a grand reception at the word go. The trailer is 1 minute 22 seconds and this one is sure to give goosebumps to the Malayalam film audiences.

Odiyan, all set to be released on December 14, in all probability will see the highest number of screens for a movie. It is expected to release on over 400 screens in Kerala alone. Actors like Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj with a pan south Indian appeal, along with Mohanlal would help the film to get more screens in other states.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 20, 2017, 05:15 pm IST

Ducati launches Scrambler Desert Sled in India

petrol electric
May 14, 2018, 10:45 am IST

Petrol or Electric? We help you solve the UAE car buyers dilemma

Jul 11, 2018, 11:33 pm IST

Know what is a ‘Chill Bus’; KSRTC is gonna launch 219 of them

Avengers Infinty War - Rankings
Apr 29, 2018, 01:17 pm IST

Avengers Infinity War: Who Is The Most Powerful Hero? See Rankings

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close