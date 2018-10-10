CinemaLatest News

Much Awaited Trailer Of Mohanlal starrer Odiyan Out: VIDEO

Oct 10, 2018, 07:52 pm IST
Less than a minute
Odiyan-Trailer

The trailer of Odiyan was released on October 10 on social media. The trailer features Manikyan, a suave young man who can fight a great fight and Odiyan, the man who hunts by the night and has managed to strike fear in his rivals.

There were reports that Mohanlal would be seen in three diferent avatars, but the trailer has only given a glimpse two of his looks. Manju Warrier in an blink and miss appearance keeps the plot more under wraps.

The trailer also features sharp stunt scenes that will impress Mohanlal fans with performance. The stunt choreography for the film is done by Peter Hein, who also worked with Mohanlal on Pulimurugan.

The film produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinema is directed by VA Shrikumar Menon.

Watch the video below:

Odiyan Official Trailer

Odiyan Official Trailer

Gepostet von Mohanlal am Dienstag, 9. Oktober 2018

Tags

Related Articles

burning-building
Jun 8, 2018, 10:33 am IST

11-month-old Toddler Thrown Out From Burning Building And Being Caught By Officer: Video

May 10, 2018, 03:58 pm IST

31 government colleges for girls, Haryana education minister stated

Mar 25, 2018, 07:13 pm IST

Trump’s new plan has been criticized by conservatives

Mar 18, 2018, 02:04 pm IST

Hansal Mehta wants this bold actress to play lead in Sridevi’s Biopic

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close