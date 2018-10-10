Nana Patekar controversy: I know Nana Patekar will never do it deliberately says, Ram Gopal Varma

Recently Tanushree Dutta has opened up about her #Metoo experience. The actress revealed that he wanted to do intimate steps with her and when she refused and tried to leave the sets of the film in 2008, Nana called goons to attack her while she was sitting inside her car. A video of a mob attacking her car has since surfaced on the web.

Several celebrities have spoken on the issue since then and majority of Bollywood celebs have come out in support of the actress including the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Kunal Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Twinkle Khanna among others.

Just recently, writer and producer Vinta Nanda accused Alok Nath of sexually harassing her years ago. Now, the filmmaker, Ram Gopal Varma, has reacted to controversy.

In a video released by the director, RGV gives out his opinion about Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta row. One can watch in the video, Ram Gopal Varma says, “I have no reasons to disbelief Tanushree Datta, when she says something like he touched him inappropriately and whatever the way she felt…but I would like to believe, Nana Patekar that I know will never do it deliberately. He will never do it wantingly…to actually hurt somebody else. And I believe that I know him that well…”

He further says, “Nana Patekar, I have experienced the reports we hear that he is obnoxious, he is hot-tempered, he is hard headed, and all of that is true. But does it come from a place to intentionally hurt somebody, does it comes from a place to deliberately wanting to hurt someone, I completely disbelief that”