PM Modi slams Opposition Parties by calling Grand Alliance a Failed Idea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition parties saying that the proposed Mahagathbandhan is a failed idea. Interacting with BJP workers via NaMo app, PM Modi said, “These parties constantly bicker with each other but come together when there’s an opportunity to form a government as we saw in Karnataka. Similar efforts are underway in UP and MP.”

He asked BJP workers to make people aware of the background of these leaders. Further attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said that Congress follows divide and rule policy. “There are assembly elections in five states. They (Congress) are trying to create tension in small matters,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi comments have come in the run-up to the upcoming assembly polls in some major states and also the Lok Sabha elections. These remarks assume significance amidst talk of formation of a grand alliance of opposition parties to defeat the BJP in 2019.