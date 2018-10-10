Latest Newscelebrities

Rare and Unseen pics of Bollywood Beauty Queen Rekha

Oct 10, 2018, 04:38 pm IST
Less than a minute
Rare-pics-of-rekha

Actor Rekha turned 64 years old and still, she is an ageless beauty.

Third party image reference

Having made her acting debut as a child artiste in a Telugu film in 1966 and four years later, making her debut as a lead heroine in Bollywood film Sawan Badhon, Rekha has worked in over 180 films in her five-decade long acting career. While her films have always garnered attention for the roles she portrayed on-screen, she has often got embroiled in controversies as well. Nevertheless, she continues to walk ahead holding her head high.

Here are some rare and unseen pics:

Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference
Third party image reference

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 11, 2018, 07:41 pm IST

Man arrested for creating fake FB profile of Acharya Balkrishna

Aug 15, 2018, 02:38 pm IST

What to do with a Flooded vehicle before starting It?

Mar 10, 2018, 05:58 pm IST

Hot and beauties introduced by Salman Khan as actresses in Bollywood

kamal
Aug 4, 2018, 01:14 pm IST

Viswaroopam Had to Fight Legal Battles Following Islamic Fundamentalists’ Opposition, Viswaroopam 2 Has a Similar Fate!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close