SC restrict policeman from entering this temple with weapons and shoes

Taking note of the October 3 violence at Puri’s Jagannath Temple during a protest against the introduction of a queue system for devotees, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that no policeman should enter the temple with weapons and shoes.

Nine policemen were injured as violence broke out during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation, protesting introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the Jagannath Temple.

The Odisha government told the top court that the situation is under control, adding that 47 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place on October 3.

The state government claimed that no violence had taken place inside the temple premises, adding that the office of the temple board was attacked and ransacked.

On October 1, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had introduced a queue system for entering the temple premises here on an experimental basis as part of reforms suggested by the Supreme Court.