The US once again prepares itself as another hurricane is fast approaching.

According to the weather forecast, Hurricane Michael is approaching the countryCoastlf Cosat where it is expected to make a landfall in the next few hours.

Hurricane Michael strengthened into a Category 3 storm on Tuesday, packing 120 mile-per-hour winds.

As per reports, Hurricane Michael is the most powerful hurricane to strike the mainland United States so far this year.

Forecasters expect Hurricane Michael to strengthen overnight and be near Category 4 strength when it blows ashore.

Emergences have been announced in 3 states while people have been asked to either evacuate or board up their homes as storm surge is expected to see 9 feet to 13 feet inundation between Mexico Beach and Keaton Beach in Florida.

Hurricane Michael could make landfall at or near Category 4 strength on Wednesday anywhere from Destin, Fla., to Apalachee Bay, the National Hurricane Center said. It was projected then to veer northeast — through Georgia and the Carolinas — before heading into the Atlantic on Thursday night.

Hurricane Michael has already wreaked havoc in Central America, where 13 people have been reported dead. Parts of western Cuba, where the hurricane, made landfall, was forecast to receive up to a foot of rain.