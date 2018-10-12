Navratri Special Recipe : Satrangi Biryani

Biryani is a dish that no one can resist and when it is full of healthy and nutritious veggies, you will not even regret indulging in! Packed with beetroot, zucchini, carrot, bell pepper, french beans, mint and a host of aromatic spices, this biryani recipe is super delicious! A special recipe curated by India Bistro as part of their Clay Pot festival, this biryani is cooked slowly in a clay pot which ensures a clean, healthy and earthen way of cooking food.

Key Ingredients:

Red carrot, French beans, Bell pepper, Broccoli, Beetroot, Green zucchini, Yellow zucchini, Biryani rice, Brown onion, Curd, Salt, Mint, Desi ghee, Cashew paste, Turmeric powder, Red chilli powder, Yellow chilli powder, Green chilli powder, Cardamom powder, Kewda water, Saffron water, Green chilli, Garam masala, Cooking oil

Ingredients Of Satrangi Biryani

20 Gram Red carrot

20 Gram French beans

20 Gram Bell pepper

20 Gram Broccoli

20 Gram Beetroot

20 Gram Green zucchini

20 Gram Yellow zucchini

125 Gram Biryani rice

20 Gram Brown onion

30 Gram Curd

To taste Salt

10 Gram Mint

15 Gram Desi ghee

5 Gram Cashew paste

1 Gram Turmeric powder

1 Gram Red chilli powder

1 Gram Yellow chilli powder

1 Gram Green chilli powder

1 Gram Cardamom powder

3 Ml Kewda water

3 Ml Saffron water

2 Nos Green chilli

1 Gram Garam masala

10 Ml Cooking oil

How to Make Satrangi Biryani

1.Cut all the vegetable into dice. Blanch and keep aside.

2.Boil the rice and cook it about 80%.

3.In the clay pot, add dices vegetables, haldi powder, add curd, cashew paste, chili powders, kewda water, saffron water, mint leaves, brown onion and mix well.

4.Put the par cooked rice and desi ghee top with caramelized onion and garam masala powder.

5.Seal the pot with Roti and put in the oven for 15 minutes.