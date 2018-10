A 45-year-old taxi driver, attached to cab aggregator service Uber, was found dead inside his car in suburban Andheri in Mumbai Friday, police said.

He was identified as Dharamchand Tiwari. The car was parked near Bharat Cooperative Bank on the Andheri-Kurla road.

Doors of the car were locked from inside, police said, adding that the cause of death is yet to ascertained as autopsy report is awaited.