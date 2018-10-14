After Rahul Gandhi’s Visit To Employees, HAL Apologizes Over Politicizing

Did Rahul Gandhi use HAL employees to take a dig at the Modi government over the Rafale deal?

This thought must have been circling around one’s head ever since Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the HAL headquarters in Bengaluru.

After his visit, HAL released a statement apologizing over the politicization of the HAL employees.

An official from the agency told the media that the NDA government has extended full-fledged support (to HAL), having placed supply orders of over Rs 27,340 crore during the 2014-18 period by recognising its premier position.

Towards improvement and upgradation of infrastructure, including ramping up of production facilities, funding to the tune of Rs 7,800 crore was sanctioned during the period, it said.

The official also said HAL enjoys pride of place in the defence and aerospace industry sector and has made an immense contribution to the nation-building process.

“Today’s attempt at the politicisation of the employees is a fad and regrettable development and will be detrimental to the interest of the organisation, its employees as well as national security,” the HAL official said

At the meeting, the Congress President attacked the Modi government for handing over the Rafale deal to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defense rather than India “strategic asset” HAL.