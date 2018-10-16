Latest NewsIndia

Fuel Price Rises With No Relief For Common Man

Oct 16, 2018, 02:08 pm IST
fuel prices rises

The fuel price continues their upward climb as the demand for fuel too rises as well.

As per the latest reports, the price of petrol rose by 11 paise and the price of diesel rose by 29 3 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.83

 

75.69

 82.72

 

75.46
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.76

 

77.65

 84.54

 

77.31
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 88.29

 

79.39

  

88.18

 

79.11

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 86.10

 

80.04

 85.99

 

79.80
 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 86.08

 

 

80.88

  

85.80

 

 

80.48

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

