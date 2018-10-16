Fuel Price Rises With No Relief For Common Man

The fuel price continues their upward climb as the demand for fuel too rises as well.
As per the latest reports, the price of petrol rose by 11 paise and the price of diesel rose by 29 3 paise.
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.83
75.69
|82.72
75.46
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.76
77.65
|84.54
77.31
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|88.29
79.39
|
88.18
79.11
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|86.10
80.04
|85.99
79.80
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|86.08
80.88
|
85.80
80.48
KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY
Post Your Comments