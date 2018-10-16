Fuel Price Rises With No Relief For Common Man

The fuel price continues their upward climb as the demand for fuel too rises as well.

As per the latest reports, the price of petrol rose by 11 paise and the price of diesel rose by 29 3 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 82.83 75.69 82.72 75.46 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 84.76 77.65 84.54 77.31 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 88.29 79.39 88.18 79.11 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 86.10 80.04 85.99 79.80 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 86.08 80.88 85.80 80.48

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY