Navratri Special Recipe : Sweet Potato Samosa

Ingredients

Sweet potato- 2

Red Chilli powder- 1/2 tsp

Garam masala- 1/2 tsp

Chaat masala- 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Oil- to deep fry

For the outer dough:

Maida- 1 cup

Water- as needed

Oil- 2 tsp

Salt to taste

Ajwain- 1/2 tsp

How to Make Sweet Potato Samosa

In a bowl, add maida, salt, oil, ajwain, required water and make a soft and pliable dough. Set it aside.

Pressure cook sweet potaoes and peel them once cooled.

Mash well and add salt, red chilli powder, garam masala and chaat masala.

Mix well and make lemon sized balls.

Take the maida and make balls a little larger than the sweet potato balls.

Flatten the maida dough with rolling pin.

Make a cone shape out of it and keep the sweet potato filling inside.

Shape like samosas. Keep the prepared samosas aside.

Heat oil in a pan and once heated, drop in all the samosas and fry till golden brown. Serve hot.