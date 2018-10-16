NEWSRecipe

Navratri Special Recipe : Sweet Potato Samosa

Oct 16, 2018, 07:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients

Sweet potato- 2
Red Chilli powder- 1/2 tsp
Garam masala- 1/2 tsp
Chaat masala- 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste
Oil- to deep fry
For the outer dough:
Maida- 1 cup
Water- as needed
Oil- 2 tsp
Salt to taste
Ajwain- 1/2 tsp

How to Make Sweet Potato Samosa

In a bowl, add maida, salt, oil, ajwain, required water and make a soft and pliable dough. Set it aside.
Pressure cook sweet potaoes and peel them once cooled.
Mash well and add salt, red chilli powder, garam masala and chaat masala.
Mix well and make lemon sized balls.
Take the maida and make balls a little larger than the sweet potato balls.
Flatten the maida dough with rolling pin.
Make a cone shape out of it and keep the sweet potato filling inside.
Shape like samosas. Keep the prepared samosas aside.
Heat oil in a pan and once heated, drop in all the samosas and fry till golden brown. Serve hot.

Tags

Related Articles

Gas attacks
May 11, 2017, 09:37 pm IST

ISIS planning to launch deadly gas attacks

suicide
Aug 1, 2018, 11:06 pm IST

A man went live on social Media while hanging himself to death: Police

Oct 2, 2018, 02:09 pm IST

This What Happened next after Chinese warship sailed close to an American destroyer

Dec 31, 2017, 06:07 pm IST

Aadhar card linking Form for Atal Yojana Pension to be available soon

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close