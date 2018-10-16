Navratri Special Recipe : Sweet Potato Samosa

Ingredients
Sweet potato- 2
Red Chilli powder- 1/2 tsp
Garam masala- 1/2 tsp
Chaat masala- 1/2 tsp
Salt to taste
Oil- to deep fry
For the outer dough:
Maida- 1 cup
Water- as needed
Oil- 2 tsp
Salt to taste
Ajwain- 1/2 tsp
How to Make Sweet Potato Samosa
In a bowl, add maida, salt, oil, ajwain, required water and make a soft and pliable dough. Set it aside.
Pressure cook sweet potaoes and peel them once cooled.
Mash well and add salt, red chilli powder, garam masala and chaat masala.
Mix well and make lemon sized balls.
Take the maida and make balls a little larger than the sweet potato balls.
Flatten the maida dough with rolling pin.
Make a cone shape out of it and keep the sweet potato filling inside.
Shape like samosas. Keep the prepared samosas aside.
Heat oil in a pan and once heated, drop in all the samosas and fry till golden brown. Serve hot.
