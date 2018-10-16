IndiaNEWS

Woman beats bank manager for demanding sexual favours for bank loan : Watch Video

The video also shows her responding to the men filming the incident. "Film the incident all you want, there is nothing wrong with what I am doing," the woman is heard saying in Kannada.

Oct 16, 2018, 02:53 pm IST
In a shocking video shows a woman beating up the bank manager for allegedly asking for sexual favours in return for approving a 15 lakh loan that the woman was seeking, news agency ANI reported.

In the widely-shared clip, the woman drags him by his collar, beats him up with a stick, slaps and kicks him before pushing him to the ground. She is also seen hitting him with her slippers. In the 50-second clip, she can be heard demanding the man to come with her to the Karnataka’s Davanagere city police station.

The video received over 25,000 views in an hour after it was posted and received several comments lauding the woman for her courage. Most comments also called her a “warrior” and called this the “real MeToo”.

