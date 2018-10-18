Meterology Center warns heavy rain and sudden floods in UAE

National Center of Meteorology warned of more heavy rain along the coast and interior areas of the UAE and said poor visibility will continue through the weekend.

Windy and cloudy conditions with poor visibility down to less than 2,000 metres at time over some western areas of the country was forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

#NCM Weather Report from

Thursday 18 October to Sunday 21 October 2018 pic.twitter.com/3QTXyu0e49 — ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) October 18, 2018

#Ministry_of_energy_and_industry encourages you to follow the safety instructions issued by the official national authorities during the changing season of the weather in #UAE — ????? ?????????????? (@MOEIUAE) October 18, 2018

Warning: If the sky is overcast and the rumbling sound of water is heard from the high mountains, you must leave the valley as soon as possible to avoid the sudden flood. #UAE #winter #Dams — ????? ?????????????? (@MOEIUAE) October 18, 2018

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has advised the people to exercise caution and vigilance during the unstable weather conditions and heavy rain.

The cloudy conditions will continue with the possibility of rainfall increasing on Friday and Saturday particularly in Al Ain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Winds would cause dust to blow across some areas and turn the sea rough in the Arabian Gulf during the weekend.

Heavy rain was forecast in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah where temperatures will stay at 35°C and 33°C respectively.

The temperatures moved slightly lower from last week down to 35°C in Dubai, 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 36°C in Sharjah.

Temperatures across the country will fall due to cloudy conditions and range from 22 to 38°C in the interior regions, 24 to 37°C along the coast and 15°C to 30°C in the mountains.

The maximum humidity would be 60 to 85 per cent across coastal, 55 to 80 per cent in interior regions and between 50 to 75 per cent in the mountains.